Man wanted on multiple warrants arrested in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in Homewood on Thursday, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

Khalil Taylor, 29, has been a wanted fugitive since May 2023, when probation violation warrants were issued on two different cases, one involving an escape charge and the other involving gun violations.

Taylor had two active arrest warrants, one out of Pittsburgh for terroristic threats and one out fo Pitcairn for simple assault.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that Taylor was inside a house on Heart Court in Homewood. They arrived to arrest him just before 8 a.m. Thursday and he was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives searched the home and found suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms and a Glock.

Taylor is in the Allegheny County Jail and faces new charges in connection to the search.

