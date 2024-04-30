Pittsburgh Pride 2024 moved to different location after access denied at Point State Park

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pride organizers have announced changes to this year’s festival after access was unexpectedly denied at Point State Park.

The festival will now take place at Allegheny Commons Park West.

“It is with a heavy heart that we face the denial from Point State Park this year,” said Dena Stanley, co-founder of the Pittsburgh Pride Group. “However, we are excited to return to Allegheny Commons Park West, a venue that has long embraced our community and provided a vibrant backdrop for our celebrations.”

Organizers included an updated schedule in a news release:

Friday, May 31, 2024 | The Opening Celebration

Time: 2 to 8 p.m.

Location: Allegheny Commons Park West

Details: Featuring 30+ local artists, headlining performances by The First Ladies of Disco, and a special opening act by the No. 1 Beyonce impersonator in the USA Riley Knoxx.

Saturday, June 1, 2024 | Pittsburgh Pride March + Celebration

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Allegheny Commons Park West

March Details: Participants start lining up at 10 a.m. on Liberty Avenue at 11th Street, stepping off at noon, and arriving at the park by 1 p.m.

Festival Details: The park opens at 11 a.m., with the local performances featuring 40+ LGBTQIA+ artists starting at 2 p.m., headlined by Grammy nominated,power-house vocalist, and television personality Tamar Braxton.https://www.wpxi.com/news/local/pittsburgh-pride-2024-new-location-parade-route-more-announced/U3VWUZJN4NGGFCGFILAZZSWBZM/

Sunday, June 2, 2024 | Pride Festival Closing Block Party

Time: 2 to 8 p.m.

Location: Bloomfield (near Trace Brewery & COBRA)

Details: The day features live entertainment, food, and activities, marking the conclusion of Pittsburgh Pride 2024. 30+ local artists will hit the stage alongside special performances by Co-Headliners; Manny DiBiachi (Hip Hop), Heading North (Rock Band), and the Be Gay (Do Crime) Drag Collective, setting the stage for the main event featuring, tik-tok viral sensation The Real X Man.

