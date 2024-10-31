Former President Trump to attend campaign event in Pittsburgh day before Election Day, sources say

PITTSBURGH — Former President Donald Trump will be in Pittsburgh the day before Election Day, multiple sources confirm to Channel 11.

Trump will attend a campaign event at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, sources say. Details on the event and timing have not yet been released.

Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have made dozens of stops in what is considered the country’s largest battleground state, including several in the Pittsburgh area.

Channel 11 interviewed both Harris and Trump one-on-one in October. You can watch those full interviews below:

Polls open in Pennsylvania Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Here’s everything voters need to know for Election Day.

