Woman burning palms from Palm Sunday catches house, neighboring home on fire, officials say

PITTSBURGH — A woman who was burning palms from Palm Sunday caught her house on fire Monday morning, Channel 11 was told. Flames spread to the house next door.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. along Rinne Street in the city’s Arlington neighborhood.

We’re told no one was in the neighboring house.

Three men were able to get the woman, who burned her arm, out of her home. Officials said the woman, who is in her 70s, had minor injuries.

Three dogs were able to escape, but one dog wasn’t able to get out.

The fire is under investigation.

