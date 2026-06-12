1 injured in crash in Hempfield Township; northbound lanes of Route 119 shut down

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash that has shut down a part of Route 119 in Hempfield Township.

PennDOT said the road is closed between the Technology Drive and Greensburg exits. There is also a lane restriction on the southbound side.

The crash involving a tri-axle and a truck happened around 11:12 a.m.

Dispatchers said one person from the tri-axle was taken to a hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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