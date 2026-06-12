Man, 28, killed in crash involving car, tanker truck in Butler County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash involving a car and a tanker truck in Butler County early Friday morning.

The Jackson Township Police Department was dispatched to Lindsay Road at the I-79 northbound off-ramp around 12:41 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. A car driven by a 28-year-old man from Volant was traveling northbound, exiting I-79. Police said that’s when that car struck a tri-axle tanker truck that was traveling westbound on Lindsay Road.

The 28-year-old man in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

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