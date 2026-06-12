SWAT responds to barricade situation in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — SWAT responded to a man barricaded inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Police, firefighters and medics are in the 1200 block of Pineridge Street.

Our crews on scene saw someone being taken into custody shortly before noon.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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