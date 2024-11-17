1 person hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Route 65 in Leetsdale

LEETSDALE, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash in Leetsdale.

Members of the Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to the intersection of Route 65 (Ohio River Blvd) and Rapp Street Saturday afternoon.

Two vehicles had crashed into each other. One sustained heavy damage to its rear. Firefighters said the other vehicle did not appear to be badly damaged.

One person was taken to a hospital in a Valley Ambulance.

Two lanes were closed while crews worked at the scene and cleaned debris.

Firefighters said they operated for about 30 minutes.

