1 person injured after crash involving motorcycle in West Mifflin

By John Blinn, WPXI.com
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in West Mifflin.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Worton Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Channel 11 observed a pickup truck with heavy damage to its front being loaded onto a tow truck and taken off the scene.

Police had set up crime scene tape around a motorcycle that was on its side in the middle of the road.

The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

