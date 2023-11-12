Local

1 injured after jumping from roof to escape Butler house fire

By Lonni Rivera, WPXI-TV and Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

East Locust Street house fire Broken windows and smoke damage seen on a Butler home damaged in an overnight fire.

BUTLER, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after jumping from a roof to escape a house fire in Butler.

The fire happened overnight on the 500 block of East Locust Street, near Butler Catholic School. It was a neighbor who first noticed the flames and called 911.

Witnesses saw several companies respond to a fire at the two-story home.

A Channel 11 crew saw broken windows on the upper level of the home, smoke damage near the roof and burned debris on the ground.

Several people reportedly got on the roof to escape the fire, and the person who jumped sustained a back injury. Their condition is currently unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

