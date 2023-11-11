Crafton police searching for endangered missing 16-year-old boy

CRAFTON, Pa. — The Crafton Borough Police Department is asking for help finding a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy.

Police say Mikah Morrison left a note to his parents around 8 p.m. Thursday saying he was going out. He never returned to their home on Hawthorne Avenue.

Mikah is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black and white coat, black and white shoes, black-rimmed prescription glasses and a black beanie with red and white lettering.

Mikah suffers from mental health issues and is on daily medication. He does not have a cell phone.

If you see Mikah, or have information about where he could be, call the Crafton Borough Police Department at 412-921-2016.

