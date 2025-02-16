Local

1 person injured in multi-vehicle crash in Charleroi

By WPXI.com News Staff
CHARLEROI, Pa. — One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Charleroi.

The Charleroi Fire Department said the crash happened near Marsh Tire Services on the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters said five vehicles were involved.

Photos shared by the department showed that one car sustained heavy damage to its front passenger side door. Two other cars appear to have collided in a parking lot.

One person was treated for injuries.

