1 person killed, 1 injured in Butler Township crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BUTLER TOWNSHIP. Pa. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Butler Township Tuesday evening.

According to Butler County 911, the three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road at 6:51 p.m.

One person died in the crash. Another person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

There’s currently no word on the injured person’s condition.

Part of Route 8 was closed due to the crash.

