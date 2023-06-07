1 person killed, 1 injured in Butler Township crash

BUTLER TOWNSHIP. Pa. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Butler Township Tuesday evening.
According to Butler County 911, the three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road at 6:51 p.m.
One person died in the crash. Another person was taken to the hospital from the scene.
There’s currently no word on the injured person’s condition.
Part of Route 8 was closed due to the crash.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group