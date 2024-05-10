4 teens ransack North Versailles vape shop

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Four masked teens ransacked Endless Vapor & CBD on Route 30 in North Versailles around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The shop was open and owner Taylor Sullivan was inside.

The incident was all caught on surveillance video, including Sullivan yelling at them and chasing them away.

“The hope was that it would kind of start scaring them off and I got lucky that it did,” Sullivan told Channel 11.

Sullivan says he knew something was wrong when the first teenager walked into the shop with a hood and mask.

The teen asked him for a product behind the counter.

Sullivan reached for the phone to call 911.

“By the time I turned to grab the phone, there were three more, also I assume to be, high school kids with masks and coverings that came in,” Sullivan described.

The three other teens are seen on video trying to shovel vapes off the shelves and into a bag before Sullivan chased them off.

He says they got away with around 20 products.

“It seemed like they were going after specifically the Raz bars for whatever reason. They’re one of the two really popular brands right now,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan turned over the surveillance video to North Versailles Police.

He’s glad no one got hurt.

If you know anything about this robbery, you’re asked to contact North Versailles police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group