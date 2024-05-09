Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $2.6 million sold at local Shop ’n Save

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $2.6 million was recently sold at a local Shop ‘n Save.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the May 8 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 14-22-33-35-38.

Murrysville Shop ‘n Save at 4536 William Penn Highway will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Visit palottery.com for more information.

