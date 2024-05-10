3 homes damaged, officer hurt in Avalon fire

PITTSBURGH — Crews battled a house fire in Avalon Friday morning.

According to Allegheny County 911, a call came in around 5:20 a.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of McKinley Avenue.

An Avalon Police officer was hurt while he helped an elderly woman get out of a house, according to the Avalon Police Chief Tom Kokoski. The officer was taken to the hospital and has been released.

We have learned that three homes have been impacted by the fire. Flames could be seen shooting from the top floor of on of the homes.

