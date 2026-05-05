10 CMU alumni nominated for Tony Awards

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University is in the spotlight, with 10 alumni earning a record-breaking 15 Tony nominations.

FIND THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

CMU says this is the 17th straight year its alumni have earned nominations for awards that recognize the best in Broadway.

The alumni nominated are as follows:

Writers David Hornsby (1998) and Chris Hoch (1998), School of Drama alumni, were nominated for their work in “The Lost Boys” (Best Book of a Musical).

David Hornsby (1998) and Chris Hoch (1998), School of Drama alumni, were nominated for their work in “The Lost Boys” (Best Book of a Musical). Actor Will Harrison (2019), School of Drama alumnus, was nominated for his role in “Punch” (Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play).

Actor Ben Levi Ross (2017), School of Drama alumnus, was nominated for his role in “Ragtime” (Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical).

Designer Ryan Park (2009), School of Drama alumnus, was nominated for his work in “The Lost Boys” (Best Costume Design of a Musical).

Producer Jamie deRoy (1967), School of Drama alumna, was nominated for her work in “Giant” (Best Play), “Schmigadoon!” (Best Musical), “Every Brilliant Thing” and “Oedipus” (Best Revival of a Play) and “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” (Best Revival of a Musical).

Producers James Carpinello (1997), Marcus Chait (1997), Patrick Wilson (1995), School of Drama alumni, and Ankit Agrawal (2014), Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy alumnus, were nominated for their work in “The Lost Boys” (Best Musical).

Producer Ankit Agrawal (2014), Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy alumnus, was nominated for his work in “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” (Best Musical).

“These individuals — whether they are commanding the spotlight on stage or working their magic behind the scenes — reflect the collaborative spirit and artistic excellence that bring Broadway to life,“ CMU President Farnam Jahanian said. ”We are immensely proud of their achievements and will be cheering them on at the Tony Awards."

To date, CMU says university alumni have won 66 Tony Awards.

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