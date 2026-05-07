Police looking for missing teen boy from Armstrong County

Police are looking for a missing teen from Armstrong County.

The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department said Chandler Wyatt Prunty, 13, was last seen on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and grey sweatpants at that time.

Police say Prunty has brown/dirty blonde hair. He is 5 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department at 724-882-2881.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group