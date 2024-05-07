Local

$100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Butler County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

A Powerball ticket with Power Play sold in Butler County won a large prize in Monday’s drawing!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says that the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 7-23-24-56-60, and the red Powerball 25 to win $100,000. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at University Korner, located at 1125 North Main St. Ext in Butler. The convenience store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners have a year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

