11 Cares collecting supplies for kids heading back to school

It’s almost back to school time, and that means 11 Cares and our partners will be hosting our annual 11 Cares Pack the Bus event with the Education Partnership.

This year’s summer school tools drive will take place on Saturday, August 26th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh area Staples locations.

Participating Staples locations:

4801 McKnight Road (North Hills Village Mall)

6521 Steubenville Pike

2515 Banksville Road

999 Freeport Road (The Waterworks)

6375 Penn Ave in Pittsburgh (Suite B)

Most needed supplies include pencils, notebooks, markers (8-pack), crayons (24-pack), dry-erase markers and scissors. Other high-need items include copy paper (8.5x11″, white), headphones, colored pencils and desk chairs.

In addition to the August 26th event, 11 Cares partner Clearview Federal Credit Union will be collecting school supplies at its locations throughout the month.

Thanks for considering helping Western Pennsylvania students and schools.

11 Cares is sponsored by 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company and Highmark Wholecare.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group