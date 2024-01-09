Teens lead police on high-speed chase into Westmoreland County after armed carjacking

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Two teenagers are now charged as adults and behind bars without bail after police say they held a 63-year-old woman at gunpoint, stole her car and led police on a high-speed chase into Westmoreland County.

Court documents say Deven West, 15, and Jasaun English-McDonald, 17, approached the victim while she was sitting in her parked car on Wallace Avenue in Wilkinsburg. Court documents say the teens got into the car and took off, leading police on a chase before being caught in Westmoreland County.

Coming up on 11 News at 5, why a judge says the teens should remain in jail and what else officers found with the suspects in the stolen car.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group