11 Investigates Exclusive: 2 high-ranking Pittsburgh EMS officials suspended, under investigation

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that two Pittsburgh EMS employees have been suspended without pay pending the results of an investigation into allegations of falsifying time cards.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle confirmed with multiple sources that a district chief and a division chief have both been suspended without pay after an investigation into overtime pay.

According to Channel 11’s multiple sources, the district chief allegedly submitted overtime cards for time that he didn’t work.

Sources told Earle it involves anywhere from $6,000 to $13,000.

After an investigation, the division chief was also suspended for allegedly failing to monitor the overtime cards.

The city’s public safety director will now determine the punishment, which includes the possibility of termination.

