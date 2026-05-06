2-alarm fire destroys roof of Indiana Township church

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-alarm fire has destroyed the roof of a church in Allegheny County.

Channel 11 crews driving by saw heavy smoke coming from Trinity United Church of Christ on Saxonburg Boulevard in Indiana Township.

SEE PHOTOS OF THE DAMAGE

We confirmed the 2-alarm blaze broke out around 3 p.m.

This fire is impacting the Fox Chapel Area School District, which sent a letter to families notifying them of bus delays due to detours.

Reporter Frederick Price is speaking with the church’s pastor, coming up at 5 p.m.

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