2-alarm fire destroys roof of Indiana Township church

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-alarm fire has destroyed the roof of a church in Allegheny County.
Channel 11 crews driving by saw heavy smoke coming from Trinity United Church of Christ on Saxonburg Boulevard in Indiana Township.
We confirmed the 2-alarm blaze broke out around 3 p.m.
This fire is impacting the Fox Chapel Area School District, which sent a letter to families notifying them of bus delays due to detours.
Reporter Frederick Price is speaking with the church’s pastor, coming up at 5 p.m.
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