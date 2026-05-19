11 Investigates gets results for man who lost $1,100 on popular ticketing site

You buy tickets for a show, a concert, or a game, and your plans change.

So, what do you do? You try to sell them to someone else.

A local man did just that, but made a mistake when he listed his tickets. He thought he’d be getting his money back, but for weeks, he’s been worried he’s still on the hook.

“Be careful, be aware, I don’t want anyone else going through this,” Brady Thompson said.

He reached out to 11 Investigates Amy Hudak to get to the bottom of it.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., what happened when our team got involved.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group