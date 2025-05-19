11 Investigates: Instagram post led police to stolen guns, dozens still remain on street

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has exclusive new details about the rash of gun store burglaries in the Pittsburgh region since the beginning of the year.

More than half of the approximately 80 stolen guns are still from shops in Pennsylvania are still on the streets.

While a number of juveniles have been linked to the crimes, 11 Investigates has learned that so far, only one adult is facing charges.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle discovered that a social media post led police to some of the stolen guns and two suspects.

In the last five months, thieves have targeted four gun stores across Western Pennsylvania, and another one just across the border near Youngstown, Ohio.

Those stores in Pennsylvania are located in Cranberry, Bethel Park, West Mifflin and Mercer County.

The thieves tried but couldn’t get into two of those gun shops. All of the break-ins were very similar.

Thieves wearing masks shot out or smashed the front windows, then busted the cases, and took off with guns. They were in and out in minutes.

“They were in the store in a matter of minutes, under three minutes, then drove off what I’m being told was apparently a stolen car,” said Kirk Radziukinas, the general manager of the Keystone Shooting Center near Cranberry.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that teens between the ages of 13 and 15 were identified in some of the burglaries, and they also said some of those teens may have been involved in more than one burglary.

11 Investigates has learned that only one adult has been charged in connection with the burglaries.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Jaemir Beard, 18, is facing charges of possession of stolen firearms.

Court documents obtained by 11 Investigates said Beard was found with three stolen guns, including an AK-47 rifle taken from the store near Cranberry.

Police allegedly linked Beard to the crimes after Pittsburgh police spotted the Instagram message, “Drac for sale.” It’s slang for an AK-style rifle.

Pittsburgh police, according to the criminal complaint, knew the juvenile linked to that Instagram account.

They said he was charged in a gun store burglary in South Fayette two years ago.

Investigators then set up surveillance at the teen’s last known address on Morrell Street in Brighton Heights, and saw two people leave carrying what appeared to be a rifle in a plastic trash bag.

They got into a ride-share car. Police moved in and pulled them over, finding Beard and a juvenile in the car with three stolen guns, including an AK-47.

“Law enforcement seems to be doing their part. They know who they are, picking them up and arresting them, but apparently they are turning around and being put right back into the street again, that’s very frustrating,” Radziukinas said.

The ATF told 11 Investigates that of the 80 guns stolen in the Pennsylvania burglaries, nearly half have been found. The rest are still on the street.

Approximately 23 guns were stolen in the Ohio burglary. It’s unclear how many of those guns have been found.

11 Investigates also learned that some of the stolen guns were recovered in Pittsburgh’s West End, where city council member Theresa Kail Smith lives.

“I think it’s shocking. It’s disturbing and I think it’s extremely concerning to the community,” Smith said.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that as many as six juveniles have been linked to the burglaries. It’s unclear what happened to those juveniles, as the records are confidential.

The ATF said they are still working to track down the rest of those stolen guns.

