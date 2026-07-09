11 Investigates: South Side business owners show support for Improvement District Plan

PITTSBURGH — Residents and business owners from the South Side appeared at a public hearing before the city council to debate a plan to create a Neighborhood Improvement District on East Carson Street.

It would be funded and administered by the property owners in the Improvement District footprint.

That money would then go to pay for improvements, maintenance, public safety and community events on East Carson Street.

While the overwhelming majority of people who attended the meeting voiced support for the plan, several objected, calling it another tax and a money grab.

There were some tense moments when business owners opposed to the proposal confronted council members.

But that was largely overshadowed by the approximately 20 people who spoke in favor of the plan, like one of the owners of Mario’s Saloon.

“Supporting the Improvement District is an investment in that future, it’s an investment in businesses that have been here for decades,” said James Hoffmann, owner of Mario’s Saloon on East Carson Street.

One by one, residents and business owners from East Carson Street spoke out at city council in support of the Neighborhood Improvement District, which would be funded by them and controlled by them as well.

“We control who, how much the assessment is, who contributes to the assessment, how the money is spent and we ensure that every penny is spent in the South Side, said Rebecca Kasavich, who owns Copies at Carson.

Councilman Bob Charland earlier this year introduced legislation that would create the Neighborhood Improvement District funded by an assessment on property owners in the area.

That money would be used to attract businesses, increase public safety and maintain the corridor.

Charland says two surveys during the past two years confirmed support for the plan.

“The biggest takeaway you can take from this is that support for the plan grew from 66 percent in last year’s survey to 94 percent this year. East Carson Street owners heavily signaled that something needs to change and that this is the best way to do it,” said Charland, who opened the hearing with details about the proposal.

But the plan doesn’t sit well with everyone. Three people spoke out against it.

They had some pretty strong words for the city council.

One property owner, clearly frustrated by the uptick in violence during the past several years, called it another tax.

She suggested it was just a money grab and said her property continues to be in the line of fire.

“My building has been struck by stray bullets during multiple shootings on East Carson Street. There has been countless fights directly in front of my property,” said Lynn Gable.

And Rich Cupka, who owns Cupka’s Café, said he already pays taxes for city services and doesn’t support another tax on property owners.

He says the city needs to provide more police to cut down on the violence, and he said he’s tired of all of the studies, surveys and consultants the city has used over the past decade to try to improve East Carson Street.

“How many consultants do we have to pay for? How many studies do we have to pay for? How many junkets do we have to pay for to take you guys to Dallas? How many do we have to pay for? We pay enough taxes,” said Cupka, referring to some of the efforts that have been undertaken to try to improve East Carson Street.

City Council plans to make some amendments to the legislation and then hold a second public hearing.

They must approve the plan and then property owners in the proposed improvement district will have the final say.

If at least 40 percent of them vote against it, it would fail.

That vote will likely happen later this year.

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