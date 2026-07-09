11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter fired over EMT certification

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that a city of Pittsburgh firefighter has been fired after the city discovered he had been working without his state Emergency Medical Technician certification.

All city firefighters hired beginning in 2005 are required to be EMTs.

The firefighter, who’s been with the city since 2021, worked at Engine 23 in Carrick.

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The new administration that took over in January discovered he had been working without his state EMT certification.

The firefighter argued his case before a trial board of fellow firefighters at city hall last week, and 11 Investigates Chief Investigator Rick Earle learned the city has now fired him.

11 Investigates spoke with Mayor Corey O’Connor last month after the firefighter had been suspended.

Earle: Suffice it to say, you were concerned when you discovered all of this?

Mayor: Always concerned. You know, that’s something that’s scary for a lot of people: if people don’t have certifications in certain areas, that’s scary.

Firefighters’ Union President Ralph Sicuro declined comment on Thursday, but issued this statement last month.

“The union does not litigate personnel matters through the media, and we will allow the appropriate processes to take place.”

This comes as the city is still investigating suspended Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

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Jones was placed on paid administrative leave in early June, but the city hasn’t released any details.

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Sources tell 11 Investigates the administration raised questions about Jones’ oversight and management of the Fire Bureau.

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Sources say the administration is also concerned about excessive overtime.

Sources also tell 11 Investigates that the chief was aware of the firefighter working without EMT certification.

Earle reached out to Chief Jones several times, but has not heard back.

The firefighter who was let go today can appeal his termination to the civil service board.

It’s unclear if he plans to do that.

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