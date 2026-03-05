Second person involved in crash on Liberty Bridge dies from injuries

PITTSBURGH — A second person who was involved in a crash on the Liberty Bridge over the weekend has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner shared information Wednesday night, saying Jaren Wilkerson, 28, of Duquesne had died.

Wilkerson was pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, the medical examiner said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash near the entrance to the Liberty Tunnel early Sunday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman dies in fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Liberty Bridge

One of those vehicles caught fire with three people inside.

Wilkerson was removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with another passenger.

Childhood friend Shawn Hendrix said he is worried about Wilkerson’s family.

“He’s leaving behind two beautiful children - family, of course. So you know, it’s hard dealing with everything right now. You know, we’re trying to pull through, support them.

A third passenger, Laila Makaylea Jones, 25, of Baldwin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘I’m just devastated’: Friend remembers young mother killed in fiery Liberty Bridge crash

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Wilkerson’s funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support Jones’s family. Click here if you would like to donate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group