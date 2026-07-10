Flames damage house in West Newton

WEST NEWTON, Pa. — Flames damaged a house in West Newton on Thursday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 300 block of N Fourth Street at 8:06 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire primarily damaged the back of the house.

Channel 11 has reached out to the West Newton Volunteer Fire Department for more details. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group