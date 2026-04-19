13 people displaced from their homes after fire in Allentown

PITTSBURGH — 13 people have been displaced from their homes after a fire broke out Sunday morning in Allentown.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue for a house fire.
The main house that caught on fire was unoccupied and condemned.
No one was injured.
Building inspectors are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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