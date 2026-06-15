Worker injured in fall while putting up scaffolding at a Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — A construction worker was injured in a fall while putting up scaffolding at a Pittsburgh school on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Pittsburgh Obama on North Highland Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

Ebony Pugh, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools, said a contracted worker was putting up the scaffolding and fell into an empty pool.

They were taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for evaluation and treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

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