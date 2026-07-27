14th annual Dance Africa Pittsburgh held outdoors for first time in Allegheny Square

PITTSBURGH — The Legacy Arts Project presented the 14th Annual Dance Africa Pittsburgh on Saturday, a free outdoor cultural festival at Allegheny Square.

This year’s event marked a historic milestone as the celebration moved outdoors for the first time, transforming Allegheny Square into a premier cultural festival in Pittsburgh.

Now in its 14th year, Dance Africa Pittsburgh continued its mission of preserving, promoting and presenting the artistic traditions of Africa and the African Diaspora. The festival aimed to bring people of every background together through culture, education and community engagement, with the outdoor venue expanding access for the entire community.

The festival featured live African and African Diaspora dance and drumming performances. NASH.V.ILL headlined the event, which also included West African dance and samba performances. Live roller skate artists and interactive youth and community performances also took place.

Attendees could explore an African Marketplace featuring local artisans and vendors, as well as a Culinary Village offering diverse food options. A Children’s Play Area and family activities were available through a partnership with the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

The event ran from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Allegheny Square, across from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

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