15-month-old child hit, killed by train in Pennsylvania

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

SOUTH NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A toddler was hit and killed by a train in Cumberland County on Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were dispatched to the 400 block of West Main Street in South Newton Township at 10:04 a.m. for a death investigation involving a 15-month-old who was struck by a Norfolk Southern train.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released by police at this time.

