Steelers could lose 5 starters for Patriots game

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers could lose 5 starters for Patriots game PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 12: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Steelers’ injury report on Wednesday was the only full practice the group would have throughout the week. And it was more discouraging than encouraging on most fronts. Leading the way, running back Najee Harris missed a second straight day of practice with a knee injury. The Steelers listed him as questionable. If he can not play, Jaylen Warren will start with Anthony McFarland and Godwin Igwebuike pitching in for the effort.

However, in positive news, Elandon Roberts (groin) did practice for the second straight day. He is questionable, but that might bode well for his chances to play. Meanwhile, guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) took a step back and did not practice. That is a welcome sign for the Steelers, who need help at inside linebacker. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin did not know how the rotation would shake out but figured Blake Martinez, Mykal Walker, and Myles Jack would all have to step up in some capacity.

“We’ll take it one day at a time,” Roberts said. “I’ve got one more day.”

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

