Search warrant served at home of Washington County controller, police investigating animal abuse tip

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Police served a search warrant at the home of the Washington County Controller April Sloane on Wednesday.

Only Channel 11 was there as officers spent much of the day searching the home.

Police walked out of her home with a large plastic bag. Sources tell Channel 11 that there was a dead dog inside of the bag.

According to investigators, officers were looking into an anonymous tip regarding an animal at the house.

At this time, police say Sloane has not been charged.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said he will not comment because it is an active investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group