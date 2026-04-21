$150K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Westmoreland County gas station

Check your tickets! A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Westmoreland County gas station.

The Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the Powerball ticket with Power Play matched four of the five white balls drawn on Monday night, 9-17-36-47-64, and the red Powerball® 26 to win $150,000. The Power Play multiplier was three.

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway on Village Drive in Unity Township. The gas station earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Winners aren’t known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Whoever won this prize has a year from the drawing date to claim it.

Lottery officials say the winner should immediately sign the back of the Powerball ticket.

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