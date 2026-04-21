Body found on Strip District rooftop

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a rooftop in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official tells Channel 11 that officers were called to the 1300 block of Penn Avenue for a report of a body on a rooftop.

Those officers found a man dead on the roof. The official says there were no obvious signs of trauma on his body, and the circumstances of his death weren’t immediately suspicious.

Still, Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

The man’s identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released at a later time by the medical examiner.

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