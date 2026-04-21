Man found shot in middle of road in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was critically injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Butler Street and Stanton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a shot fired and man down in the road.

When officers arrived, they found the man who had been shot in the abdomen. Police rendered aid to him until medics arrived on scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was immediately taken into surgery.

Public Safety officials said no arrests have been made, and said information on a suspect is “limited.”

Pittsburgh Police detectives continue to investigate.

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