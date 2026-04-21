Mike Tomlin joining NBC Sunday Night Football pregame show

PITTSBURGH — Former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be back on your TV screen this fall.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand was first to report that Mike Tomlin is joining NBC’s Sunday night pregame show, Football Night in America.

🚨🏈 NEWS: Mike Tomlin is headed to NBC and Football Night in America, The Athletic has learned.https://t.co/Ipw007D4qI — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 21, 2026

A source confirmed to Channel 11 Sports Director Jenna Harner that Tomlin is joining the show as a studio analyst.

The show airs on Channel 11 every Sunday at 7 p.m. during the regular NFL season.

The announcement of Tomlin’s hiring comes a month after the announcement that Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy would leave the show after 17 years.

I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead.



It’s disappointing news but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special. I’ll have lasting memories of my time there,… pic.twitter.com/Q01cHIjkjm — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) March 12, 2026

Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers’ head coach in January after 19 seasons with the team. Since he resigned while still under contract, the Steelers retained his coaching rights, and some NFL insiders immediately suggested he could take a year off, possibly in the broadcast world, then become a trade candidate.

Steelers President Art Rooney II, the day after Tomlin’s resignation, repeatedly said the decision was “family-related decision” over a “football decision.” Rooney said Tomlin indicated he won’t coach in the near future.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

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