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Mike Tomlin joining NBC Sunday Night Football pregame show

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Buccaneers Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin yells instructions during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be back on your TV screen this fall.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand was first to report that Mike Tomlin is joining NBC’s Sunday night pregame show, Football Night in America.

A source confirmed to Channel 11 Sports Director Jenna Harner that Tomlin is joining the show as a studio analyst.

The show airs on Channel 11 every Sunday at 7 p.m. during the regular NFL season.

The announcement of Tomlin’s hiring comes a month after the announcement that Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy would leave the show after 17 years.

Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers’ head coach in January after 19 seasons with the team. Since he resigned while still under contract, the Steelers retained his coaching rights, and some NFL insiders immediately suggested he could take a year off, possibly in the broadcast world, then become a trade candidate.

Steelers President Art Rooney II, the day after Tomlin’s resignation, repeatedly said the decision was “family-related decision” over a “football decision.” Rooney said Tomlin indicated he won’t coach in the near future.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

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