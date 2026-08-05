$1.5M grant to help make 3 Pittsburgh intersections safer

PITTSBURGH — A $1.5 million grant will help make three Pittsburgh intersections safer.

The city was awarded those funds through PennDOT’s Green Light-Go program, officials announced Wednesday.

The grant will go toward traffic signal replacements at:

Bingham Street and 10th Street (South Side Flats)

Butler Street and Main Street (Lawrenceville)

East Liberty Boulevard and Larimer Avenue (Larimer)

Improvements include upgraded LED traffic signal heads, accessible pedestrian signals and pedestrian countdown timers. Some places will also get concrete bump-outs to shorten pedestrian crossings and help slow down vehicles.

Design for the three projects will begin this fall, with construction expected to begin in spring 2027.

“We are committed to being a Vision Zero City with safe, reliable infrastructure that makes it easier for people to get around Pittsburgh, whether they’re walking, biking, taking transit, or driving,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said. " We’re grateful to Gov. Shapiro, PennDOT and our state partners for helping us to continue to invest in safer streets across Pittsburgh."

The City of Pittsburgh will contribute about $383,000 to cover the roughly $1.9 million total project cost.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group