Pirates release Marcell Ozuna

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

After struggling all season, the Pirates are releasing veteran designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. A source confirmed the news to Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Ozuna, who signed a one-year, $12 million contract with an option for 2027 as a free agent this offseason, didn’t come close to providing the impact the Pirates were hoping for when they made the deal.

The 35-year-old batted a lowly .203/.286/.327 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBI in 70 games. Among National League players to log at least 250 plate appearances this season, Ozuna had the fifth-lowest batting average, the 10th-lowest on-base percentage and the fifth-worst OPS (.612).

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