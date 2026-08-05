‘Police investigation’ along railroad tracks shuts down East Busway in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — A “police investigation” along railroad tracks in Edgewood has shut down the East Busway.

Emergency crews were called to the area of West Swissvale and Pennwood avenues around 8 a.m.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the East Busway is currently closed in both directions.

The East Busway is currently closed in both directions due to a police investigation. — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2026

Allegheny County Police confirm they have been requested to investigate.

Our crew could see a police investigation focused on the railroad tracks, with the medical examiner on scene. An Amtrak train is seen stopped on the tracks, as well as a white sheet.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group