2 charged with abuse of a corpse after body of Aliquippa woman found in abandoned building

Two people have been charged with abuse of a corpse after the body of an Aliquippa woman was found earlier this month.

The body of Ri’Kiah Griffie, 25, was found in an abandoned building in Aliquippa on April 18. Griffie vanished on Oct. 11, 2022. Her mother reported her missing 10 days later when she hadn’t heard from her.

State police filed charges against Shawn Dedominicis and Karissa Brewer for moving and concealing Griffi’s body after she died in their Town Towers apartment in October 2022.

Dedominicis was also charged with theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence for selling and disposing of Griffie’s belongings after her death, state police said.

