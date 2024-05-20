Red Lobster bankruptcy could impact gift cards, rewards points, Pennsylvania AG says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Red Lobster’s filing for bankruptcy could impact customers’ ability to use their gift cards and rewards points, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

The seafood chain filed for bankruptcy on Monday, days after announcing the closures of several locations, including one in Erie.

Henry advises people with gift cards, rewards points or coupons to use them “sooner than later.”

If you have an issue redeeming rewards or using gift cards or a coupon, you can call the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.

