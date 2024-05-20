Local

Red Lobster bankruptcy could impact gift cards, rewards points, Pennsylvania AG says

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Red Lobster A Red Lobster restaurant is seen in Schaumburg, Ill., Monday, May 20, 2024. Red Lobster is seeking bankruptcy protection days after closing dozens of restaurants. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Red Lobster’s filing for bankruptcy could impact customers’ ability to use their gift cards and rewards points, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Red Lobster files for bankruptcy

The seafood chain filed for bankruptcy on Monday, days after announcing the closures of several locations, including one in Erie.

Henry advises people with gift cards, rewards points or coupons to use them “sooner than later.”

If you have an issue redeeming rewards or using gift cards or a coupon, you can call the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.

