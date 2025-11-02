$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

Check those Powerball tickets! Someone in Pennsylvania won big during Saturday’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a ticket sold in the state matched all five of the balls drawn, but not the Powerball, winning $1 million.

The numbers drawn on Nov. 1 were 2, 26, 43, 44 and 62, with the Powerball 22. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

According to Powerball’s draw results, the ticket sold in Pennsylvania was the only one to win $1 million in the Saturday drawing. In fact, it was the largest prize won in the drawing overall.

