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Multiple local counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; Warning issued for Lawrence County

By WPXI.com News Staff
Severe Thunderstorm Watch 3/31/2026 Severe Thunderstorm Watch 3/31/2026 6:30 p.m. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Multiple local counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Track the storms with our Interactive Radar

The National Weather Service placed parts of Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer and Venenago counties under the watch.

The watch is expected to run until around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

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