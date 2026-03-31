Multiple local counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; Warning issued for Lawrence County

PITTSBURGH — Multiple local counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Track the storms with our Interactive Radar

The National Weather Service placed parts of Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer and Venenago counties under the watch.

The watch is expected to run until around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 1 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/sWQoFhunjO — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 31, 2026

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