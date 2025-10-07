2 injured, 1 critically, in crash near Mansfield Bridge in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McKeesport on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:41 a.m. in the 700 block of West Fifth Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, were taken to local hospitals. The man is in critical condition, and the woman is in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police said that the preliminary investigation shows the man lost control of his vehicle and went into the opposing lane of traffic sideways, where his vehicle was hit by the vehicle that the woman was driving.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group