‘I grabbed him and ran’: Local mom recalls attempted luring of her 4-year-old son

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local mom says she no longer feels safe in her own home after a man allegedly tried to lure her 4-year-old son from her front yard and into his car.

“I grabbed him and ran. I didn’t know what else to do,” she said.

That mother spoke exclusively with reporter Addison Albert. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 to hear what she says kept her son safe when the suspect got close.

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