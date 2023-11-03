Local

2 injured in crash involving tractor-trailer, pickup truck in Derry Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck in Derry Township on Thursday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that emergency crews were called to Rushwood Road at 1:47 p.m.

According to the Crabtree Fire Department, two people were ejected in the crash. There is no update on their condition at this time.

Westbound traffic on Route 22 was diverted but has since returned to normal.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

