Minivan with family inside caught in crossfire during Squirrel Hill shooting

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — A minivan with a family inside was caught in the crossfire during a shooting in Squirrel Hill on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the Beechwood Boulevard area around 5 p.m., and we’ve learned a man was grazed in the arm.

Witnesses told Channel 11 they heard multiple gunshots.

The man who was grazed in the arm had just picked up his children from a nearby daycare.

