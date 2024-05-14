Minivan with family inside caught in crossfire during Squirrel Hill shooting

PITTSBURGH — A minivan with a family inside was caught in the crossfire during a shooting in Squirrel Hill on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the Beechwood Boulevard area around 5 p.m., and we’ve learned a man was grazed in the arm.

Witnesses told Channel 11 they heard multiple gunshots.

The man who was grazed in the arm had just picked up his children from a nearby daycare.

